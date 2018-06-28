A letter to the Attorney-General, Elise Archer

Dear Ms Archer,



I’m gobsmacked that a state Attorney-General is so inept, it took nearly three months to answer a very simple question, that you couldn’t immediately tell me who you can or can’t investigate. Ms Archer I’ve reached the conclusion you’re not that dumb but you think I am.



Ms Archer you have another problem, it concerns the Integrity Commission, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but I think he’s more, inept than you.

Can you believe I sent him proof that UTas over paid $15 million for real estate to their multimillionaire mates, to the Auditor-General to investigate. Yes, I kid you not, now Ms Archer we both know what the Auditor’s job is don’t we?



Now you’re telling me to send my complaint to the Vice Chancellor of UTas. You even got that wrong he is now the Vice Chancellor of the University of Adelaide (Professor Peter Rathjen). Have you got some sort of learning disability?

That would be like a judge telling the criminal to decide his own punishment. And besides the now Vice Chancellor of the University of Adelaide was sent full details way back in 2015. His response a $250,000 pay rise and $50,000 holiday for himself and his wife.



What was that Ms Archer? Sorry I just can’t hear you ... Oh, tell the Ringmaster; sorry I thought I was communicating with you ... a member of an open, clean-up corruption, will-of-the-people government, but you’re saying it’s a circus.

Okay please forward contact details of the Ringmaster.



Have a nice day.



Regards

Scott Heares

