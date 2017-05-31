A Father’s remonstrance to a dead son ...

What we would like to hear from the father of Salman Abedin, the father of the Manchester bomber …

You who were once the fruit of your parent’s loins and their love, who tried to bring you up with all the care and attention they could, in a country that took us in and gave us of itself and the opportunities that were denied us in the places from which we came ... you have betrayed us all.

I can no longer speak your name for the shame and disgrace that your willful self-absorption, lack of judgement and propensity for evil have brought upon us and the name of Allah and his prophet Mohammed … Peace Be Upon Him.

Your family will never again be able to hold its head up again in decent company because we are crushed under the weight of your terrible and heartless crimes against our neighbors and fellow countrymen, and in particular your targeting of their children, who were as loved and cherished as once you were.

You fell in with killers and thieves like the thuggee who once roamed the roads of India to kill travelers in the name of their god Kali. And in doing so, you have desecrated all that is holy and worthy of a man who might once have been a decent Muslim; someone I would have been proud to have called my son, joyfully seen you married and to bring forth children who would have graced your parent’s old age with hope and joy.

You miserable traitor! You have become no son of mine. Your memory is blanked out by the faces of the people you murdered. May you find your way to a special place in hell for the worst of the worst. Curse you and the thugs who warped you and led you away from the path of virtue and righteousness.

May their deaths be salutary and come upon them swiftly. May their perverted values and their desecration of the memory and words of our Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him, pass into forgetfulness, as nightmares do.

I pray and mourn not for you, but the souls of your victims, the preservation of their memory and our terrible remorse at their familys’ loss.

You are unforgiven and damned forever ... I shall never speak of you again and nor shall I indulge others in such a wretched and now meaningless waste of energy, time and love.

Damn you! Damn you! ... Damn you!