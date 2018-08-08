A business as usual approach to climate change

Previously, whenever climate scientists have talked about the ills created by climate change they have spoken about the end of the century as being a time when bigger tribulations can be expected such as sea level rise, acidification of Oceans, and higher temperatures. Unfortunately, the time scale has moved towards contemporary times.

What has happened in past epochs gives clues as to what can be expected in the future.

Towards the end of the referenced video, Michael Benton Palaeontologist, speaks about the mass extinction at the end of the Permian Epoch 252 million years ago. It had been greenhouse gases that had been created through volcanic activity that created an almost uninhabited world. 1

A study of rock samples taken by Dr Benjamin Berger, a Geologist, from an area in Utah that he identified as an area that might be associated with the Permian mass extinction provided some remarkable insights. The chemical analysis of the rock samples showed that he had identified correctly an area where greenhouse gases created from coal seams being ignited had almost completely wiped out all life forms. In comments made introducing his pre-published research, he suggests that humans are creating similar circumstances to those happening during the end Permian period.

Dr Burger states: “In Payne and Clapham’s 2012 review of the Permian-Triassic boundary they suggested “the end-Permian extinction may serve as an important ancient analog for the twenty-first century….” The results of this study amplify that statement, as evidence gathered in this study suggest that large emissions of burning coal and other hydrocarbons during the Siberian Trap volcanic event was largely responsible for Earth’s largest mass extinction 252 million years ago.”2

Professor Michael Mann has stated: “Extreme weather has struck across Europe, from the Arctic Circle to Greece, and across the world, from North America to Japan. “This is the face of climate change,” said Prof Michael Mann, at Penn State University, and one the world’s most eminent climate scientists. “We literally would not have seen these extremes in the absence of climate change.””3

The issue with increased greenhouse gases and warm Oceans is that they do not rapidly change when mitigating strategies are employed. Greenhouse gases can take centuries to dissipate. Through a business as usual approach there is a continuing to increase in the release of greenhouse gases creating warmth in Oceans and Atmosphere. According to Frydenberg, Canavan, Joyce, Abbott, Kelly et al, these views are held by people holding an extreme left wing ideology. But, a more rational view is that climate science is underpinned by Physics and Chemistry and other science disciplines. Climate science is independent of political ideology.

Already millions of people have been killed by fossil fuel emissions, we are now observing numerous people being killed by extreme events in Western countries caused through climate change.

The choice is continue with fossil fuels … or continue on the path to the 6th extinction.

*Keith Antonysen has been researching climate change for several years. Apart from reading about climate science, Keith also views pseudo-science presented by contrarians. It seems that the material referenced by contrarians is continually recycled. Doctoring graphs by contrarians is something that has been seen on occasion. Fossil fuel companies have known for decades about the impact of their products.

