‘Jacqui Lambie looming large over 2018 Tasmanian election, as Liberals, Labor neck and neck’

The Hodgman Liberal Government is facing a disaster at next year’s Tasmanian election and Jacqui Lambie is partly to blame, according to political analysts.

The Liberals and Labor are neck and neck for the first time in seven years, with both parties polling at 34 per cent, the latest EMRS poll reveals.

The Greens’ vote is up one point to 17 per cent, while support for the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) is up three points to 8 per cent.

Premier Will Hodgman’s support has dropped by two points to 35 per cent, while Labor leader Rebecca White’s popularity as preferred leader has remained steady at 48 per cent.

Polling analyst Kevin Bonham said Ms White’s popularity was bad news for the Hodgman Liberal Government.

The definitive Dr Bonham: Dr Kevin Bonham: EMRS Says The Wheels Are Falling Off, HERE If the December EMRS poll is to be believed (see also the helpful trend tracker), the Hodgman Government is currently headed for a Campbell Newman-like reversal of fortune at the 2018 Tasmanian state election. Having won a massive victory from Opposition at the 2014 state election, the current poll suggests Hodgman’s government, much like Newman’s, could be going straight back where it came from and that election night could be carnage with incumbents losing all over the place - to Labor, the Greens, the Lambie Network and their own party. On a like for like basis (which is rather difficult to follow through old EMRS poll reports) this seems to be the Liberals’ lowest primary in an EMRS poll since August 2006 …

• Mercury: Poll shows Labor level with Libs TASMANIA is hurtling towards minority government as Labor draws level with Will Hodgman’s Liberals in a key poll for the first time in more than seven years …