Do I have a snowflake’s chance in hell ... ?

*Pic: Hans in his Uber ...

Yes I know it, as an Uber driver without political party support I stand a snowflake’s chance in hell of beating the high profile candidates for this year’s Pembroke by-election. None the less here is my pitch to Tasmanian Times readers living on Hobart’s eastern shore, a pitch that hopes to communicate that there is more to this particular Uber driver than free mints and water.

1. Yes, I did run as a Liberal once, but that was more than 20 years ago. Even then, I campaigned on socially progressive issues that put many Liberal Party noses severely out of joint. Since then I have been a thorn in their side, a constant reminder that they aren’t liberal at all, but conservative. My antipathy with the Liberals culminated at the last Federal Election when I headed the Tasmanian Senate ticket for the Science Party, a party which gave their number 2 preference to the Greens. My advertising brand on Tasmania Times was a red stop sign displaying two words, STOP ABETZ. See http://tasmaniantimes.com/index.php?/article/its-nothing-personal-eric-/

2. So I ask you now to please judge me on my public record, which includes;

• campaigning in support of marriage equality see http://www.australianmarriageequality.org/tag/hans-willink/

• campaigning in support of action on climate change. Science Party policy includes “action to mitigate the potential grave risks associated with climate change and support carbon pricing mechanisms as the main way to achieve control over our carbon emissions at the lowest cost to society.” Supporting an emission trading scheme should have been a no brainer for Tasmanian Senators supposedly with State interests at heart, with our exported renewable hydro power standing to make even more than the $150 million p/a earned under the carbon tax.

• opposition to the pulp mill . See http://tasmaniantimes.com/index.php?/article/pulp-friction-one-independents-perspective/

• support for the TFA

• support for euthanasia. How could any compassionate person listen to Andrew Denton and not be?

• Support for decriminalisation of drugs. See http://tasmaniantimes.com/index.php?/article/decriminalise-the-use-of-small-amounts-of-illicit-drugs-/

• Campaigning against pokies. I campaigned for Andrew Wilkie at the 2010 election, supporting his anti-pokies stance. I further campaigned against them at State elections in 2013 and 2014. Having read James Boyces “Losing Streak”, I do not believe that removing pokies from pubs and clubs (the Greens position) is going far enough. If there has to be a Pokies contract, then I would much rather see it awarded to someone like David Walsh, i.e someone who doesn’t like them and presumably would and could (because he doesn’t need the money), eventually remove them and, in the meantime someone who would plough back any profits made back into the Tasmanian economy, because he always has. I further advocate that profit margins programmed into Tasmanian pokies be drastically cut (i.e reduce their intensity). which would be much cheaper than the mandatory pre-commitment, that Julia Gillard promised Andrew and the ALP eventually reneged on.

• Consistency. When I arrive at a position, I stick with it unless exceptional circumstances change. I note that the Greens are now actively opposing the Kangaroo Bay development, but I would be pleased if someone could actually explain to me why, on 27 January 2017, it was the Greens Alderman, Kay McFarlane who MOVED the motion to approve it at Clarence Council !!!! What’s changed since January, apart from political opportunism? See https://www.kangaroobayvoice.org/timeline

• A long term interest in public education, with views and ideas readily searchable on tasmaniantimes and informed by my wife, a coalface primary school teacher with 35 years experience in lower socio economic primary schools. I maintain that the biggest elephant in the education room is inadequate resourcing for behaviour management. In many classes, there isn’t really all that much learning going on at all. Stressed teachers are distracted whilst dealing with extreme misbehaviour from children with extreme dysfunctional family backgrounds.

3. Competence for the role.

• Most Tasmanian’s really do not know what is is that the Legislative Council actually does. After working part time as the research officer for a Member of Legislative Council for 6 years, I do. 99% of it is really quite boring. The Legislative Council is not, as some might think, a second government which should be able to stop any legislation that it may disagree with. It is a place where Government thought bubbles are exposed to detailed committee analysis, unintended consequences are teased out and hopefully sensible, compromise solutions that everyone can live with are eventually arrived at.



• The second major role of the Legislative Council is oversight over the bureaucracy, to make sure that taxpayer funds have been expended wisely in accordance with departmental plans and to examine their plans for the future, in detail. It is not the place for charismatic but impatient show ponies or retired mayors and aldermen pushing local government issues. Better suited to the Legislative Council are members with a background in research and analysis (like Dr Vanessa Goodwin) or people with a background at senior levels in the bureaucracy, people who know where the skeletons lie and how our “Sir Humpheys” operate.



• My background in the bureacracy includes 10 years at Senior Executive Service level as the Director in charge of Information Management at the Department of Police and Public Safety, for the decade 1997-2008. Information management deals not only with technology but broader issues including privacy, security, project management and strategic planning. This was a period of strategic change from reactive to proactive policing and which saw the introduction of many technical enablers including DNA and massive changes to information technology. It resulted in the most significant reductions in crime rates ever recorded in Tasmania’s history. Up to half in many crime categories. The then Commissioner was made an Officer of the Order of Australia, the Project Manager is now the Commissioner and I was given a redundancy as my services were no longer required. Not that I’m complaining. That’s life and what is more important is that you just dust yourself off and try again.

Something that I have had plenty of practise at. See http://www.themercury.com.au/news/politics/perpetual-bridesmaid-hans-willink-to-run-in-pembroke-byelection/news-story/a8cf47244f6c21ea4a1d316f3acfcf71

• I think that my background in technology is also a plus because many of the challenges faced by society will arise from huge changes in technology. That’s what the Science Party was primarily about, using evidence and data rather than greasing the squeakiest wheel. Parliament could do with a few techo’s, in addition to the dominant professions of lawyers, former union officials and professional politicians who started their careers as electorate officers and have worked their way up the political tree.

• Background. If you need to know more about my past (and yes sadly, many Tasmanians seem unduly influenced by family backgrounds) then it can be found at http://tasmaniantimes.com/index.php?/article/how-well-do-you-know-the-new-senate-candidates-/



4. Sowing Seeds

• Whilst a Member of the Legislative Council might not drive legislation, he or she should be able to demonstrate that they can sow seeds (ideas) that others follow or imitate. Arguably the most successful seed that I have sown has been the model to amalgamate Sorell, Tasman and Clarence Councils, which was first published at http://tasmaniantimes.com/index.php?/article/hans-willink-why-i-favour-council-amalgamations/

• Since this model was first proposed it has become the basis for the only council amalgamation initiative now under serious consideration, with several variations recently subjected to analysis by KPMG/SGS; and community consultation.

• The Clarence Council opposes voluntary amalgamation, instead preferring a “strategic alliance” (which I am sure will not involve any reduction in councillor numbers!).

5. Does Age Matter?

• No it doesn’t. Age discrimination is a significant problem is Tasmania today, with many unemployed and underemployed locked out of the job market the moment they turn 50. Age should not guide your decision.

• I have heard comments highlighting the age of candidates at this election. At one extreme they say that the most likely winning candidate will be nearly 80 years old when he finishes his second term of office (assuming that he will run again in 18 months time when there will be another Pembroke election, at what would have been the end of it’s normal 6 year term had Vanessa Goodwin not become ill). At the other extreme, comments highlight the youth and inexperience of some other candidates. I have heard the comment made, “are we going to just get yet another Liberal or Labor noddy, you know, the cute young things (male or female) that stand behind their esteemed leader nodding furiously in agreement at press conferences but that’s the last you hear of them?”

• I say be guided by mantra that I learned in the Army, the 6 “p’s” but add the word “political” to produce “Prior Preparation and Planning Prevents Piss Poor Political Performance. Ask yourself, who is the most prepared and has planned the longest for the job at hand? Would you ask a very experienced carpenter to fix your leaking tap or a plumber that has just finished his apprenticeship?

Conclusion

• My opening comment started with a reference to my current occupation as an Uber driver, which might be interpreted as disparaging. I would like to conclude with some personal observations. In 10 months with Uber I have driven 75,000 km, listened to and taken over 7000 passengers on more than 3,300 trips around Hobart. I have never felt more “connected” to Hobartians from all social strata. The Uber drivers I have met are the most honest and wonderful people I have ever had the pleasure of working with and it sure beats door knocking!

• At the end of the day, it’s your choice. All I ask is that you vote for the most competent candidate that you think has the best qualifications and experience to do the job; and if it is to be me, share and like my facebook page at willink 4 pembroke; or just email it to your Eastern Shore friends. Without social media, my campaign is dead in the water!

*Written and authorised by Hans Willink, 799 Acton Road, Acton Park TAS