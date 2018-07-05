‘Archbishop accused of free speech hypocrisy after priest silenced on marriage ... ’

*Pic: of Archbishop Julian Porteous

“Archbishop Porteous only cares about free speech when he is the one talking.” - Rodney Croome



LGBTI equality advocates say it was deeply hypocritical for Archbishop Julian Porteous to have banned Fr Frank Brennan from speaking at a conference in Hobart when Porteous has regularly complained about his own free speech being violated.



A report on the ban can be found here: https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_5805507674001

Tasmanian Gay and Lesbian Rights Group spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said

“During the marriage equality debate Archbishop Porteous regularly claimed that his free speech was being stifled and that marriage equality should be discussed freely.”

“But now he openly admits to silencing a well-respected priest, Fr Frank Brennan, at a conference in Hobart seemingly because Fr Brennan supports marriage equality.”

“Archbishop Porteous only cares about free speech when he is the one talking.”



“From now on it will be impossible to take anything Archbishop Porteous says about free speech seriously.”

“The Archbishop’s action is deeply hypocritical and I call on him to apologise for silencing Fr Brennan.”



In 2015 Tasmanian LGBTI community member, Martine Delaney, took a case to the state’s Anti-Discrimination Commission against statements in a booklet about same-sex marriage distributed by Archbishop Porteous. Archbishop Porteous complained about his free speech being stifled.



He went on to lobby unsuccessfully for the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act to be watered down. He also complained about free speech being curbed during last year’s postal survey.



Here’s a small selection of statements by Archbishop Julian Porteous in support of free speech:

“It’s important that Australia has the opportunity for a free and open debate about the nature of marriage.”

- Julian Porteous, The ABC, September 28, 2015

“Left unchanged, section 17(1) (of the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act) will continue to have a chilling effect on free speech. It will continue to place an unreasonable burden on free speech and stifle the kind of respectful public exchange of ideas necessary for a flourishing democratic society.”

- Julian Porteous, The Mercury, March 16, 2017

The Catholic Archbishop of Hobart, Julian Porteous, has warned of a “direct challenge to freedom of speech” after the No campaign was denied bookings by both the University of Tasmania and Wrest Point Casino for an event on Friday evening.

- Julian Porteous, The Australian, October 4, 2017

• Martine Delaney: Tas gender law reform campaign to be launched tomorrow

• Martine Delaney: New group calls for overdue transgender law reforms