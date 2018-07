8th Hobart Oration - Justice for the Next Generation, Julian Burnside and Behrouz Boochani

July 23, 2018 at 7pm - 9pm Tickets $50 / $25 unwaged. WHEN

July 23, 2018 at 7pm - 9pm WHERE

Hobart Town Hall

50 Macquarie St

Hobart, Tasmania 7000

Australia How many tickets would you like? $50.00 Waged $25.00 Unwaged Purchase tickets HERE

|

|

|

|

|

|

|

|

|