6 reasons to vote for Willink

The major political parties have described me as just an Uber driver with nothing more to offer than “mints and water”. They say that I have a snowflake’s chance in hell. Well, that’s really arrogant and even if I was only “just a driver” that doesn’t mean I’m worthless. Everyone has value and something to offer. I can only hope that you will show them with your vote that many snowflakes can make an avalanche; and that an avalanche might just bury them! Here are 6 reasons why you might consider voting for me.

1. I have completed the apprenticeship

I am the only candidate who has served 6 years as the chief research officer to be a Member of the Legislative Council. The Legislative Council is nothing like Clarence Council, which deals primarily with roads, rubbish and rates. I have researched big issues in health, education, justice, infrastructure, police, technology and the economy. Not only am I experienced, I am also qualified; with a BA majoring in Economics and Government, an MBA and several post graduate technical qualifications. I’ve put in the hard yards, over many years.

2. I can protect your money

I am the only candidate to have 10 years’ experience in the public service, at senior executive service level, as the Director of Information Management at the Department of Police and Emergency Services. I have learned how the public service works and how their projects are managed (and often mismanaged), wasting millions of dollars. A large part of the role of the Legislative Council is to provide accountability over the bureaucracy. I know who the Sir Humphrey’s are and where to find the skeletons. I am the best candidate to ensure that your hard-earned taxpayer dollars are wisely spent.

3. I understand the technical stuff

I am the candidate with the best grasp of technology, changes in which will present many legislative and policy challenges into the future. My role at Police included managing all information and communications technology as well as information issues such as privacy and security. I was the lead Tasmanian Senate candidate for the Science Party at the last Federal Election, a party that believes that policy should be based on evidence, data and logic; not greasing the squeakiest wheel.

4. I know small business because I am in small business

I have not only had experience in dealing with the “big stuff”. I have 10 years experience in small business; as an IT consultant, a contractor and now an Uber driver. I know how much work has goes into running a small business and the issues they face on a daily basis; including Government red tape.

5. I’m a real Independent

I have a long track record of treading my own path as a genuine Independent, supporting a range of issues. The Legislative Council is a house of review, not just a place where Government “thought bubbles” are rubber-stamped and bulldozed through! Most recently I have joined the fight against ageism, with many over 45 year olds finding it hard to get a job, no matter how well qualified or experienced

6. I have new ideas

Lastly, I come up with new ideas! Several candidates are now supporting the amalgamation of Clarence, Sorell and Tasman Councils. That was my idea, first proposed at the last council elections in 2014. If you have read this far, thanks for taking the time to do so. If you would like to know more, please google “Willink do I have a snowflakes chance in hell”.

*Written and authorised by Hans Willink, 799 Acton Road, Acton Park TAS. FB: Willink for Pembroke